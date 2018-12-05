4 December 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Journalist Injured in Car Bomb Blast in Mogadishu

A prominent Somali journalist, Ismail Sheikh Khalifa was wounded after a bomb concealed under the sear of his private car exploded in the heart of Mogadishu on Tuesday.

Khalifa who worked as a managing director of Star FM Radio's Mogadishu Bureau is in critical condition after sustaining series wounds in the car bomb explosion.

The motive behind the attempt on his life and who orchestrated the assassination bid remains unclear as the Somali police are yet to comment on the incident.

Al-Shabaab in the past targeted senior government officials and media workers with such bomb attacks in Mogadishu, the capital of the conflict-recovering Horn of Africa nation.

