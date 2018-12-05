Ghana: Resume Oil Exploration At Avenorpeme-Togbe Anumah

Akatsi — The President of the Avenor Traditional Council (ATC) Togbe Dorglo Anumah VI, has called on the government to resume oil exploration activities in Avenorpeme and surrounding areas(Akatsi South District)in order to harness the rich oil and gas deposits in the Avenor area.

Togbe Anumah made the call here at the Weekend during a grand durbar to climax the 'Avenor Tutudoza' festival.

The festival provided the platform to unite the people and to raise funds to support the construction of the Avenor Traditional Council complex.

The ceremony which was charaterised by pomp and pageantry was under the theme: "Leveraging Our Heritage to Promote Development, Peace and Unity in Avenor."

Togbe Anumah said in the 1960s some Romanians came to explore for oil in Avenorpeme but they left after realising the oil stock was not in commercial quantities.

"We believe the Avenor area is well endowed with oil and gas reserves but the technology used by the Romanians was not advanced so government and its agencies should employ modern technology to detect the vast deposits and exploit it for the benefit of the nation," he said.

Togbe Anumah thanked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for recognising the sovereignty of the Chiefs and People of the state of Avenor, by granting them a traditional council status.

"This has restored our pride and confidence and we are more than ever determined to make strides in our sociopolitical and economic life while contributing our quota to the development of Ghana," he said.

He expressed appreciation to government for the many policies and programmes being rolled out to change the structure of the economy and expand it so that Ghana can compete favourably among the comity of nations.

These he said included One District One Factory ID1F, Planting for Food and Jobs, the Free Senior High School (SHS) programmes and the Nation Builders Corp.

Togbe Anumah expressed the unreserved support of the Avenor Traditional Council for the sweeping reforms in the educational sector aimed at increasing access to affordable education.

He however appealed to the government to provide a bus for the Avenor Senior Secondary School in Avenorpeme.

TogbeAnumah VI urged government to help improve the educational and road infrastructure in the area.

He reiterated the call for chiefs to be given an enhanced role in the country's local governance to help improve the lives of the citizenry.

The Member of Parliament for AvenorConstituency, Bernard Ahiafor, praised the chiefs of Avenor for instituting the festival and prayed that it should be sustained.

The District Chief Executive of Akatsi South, Leo-Nelson Adzidogah, was grateful to the government for granting the Avenor Traditional Area a Council status and urged residents to vote massively for the government in subsequent elections to ensure more development.

The Metropolitan Chief Executive for Ketu South, Edem Elliot Agbenorwu, congratulated the Chiefs and people of Avenor for instituting the festival and hoped that it would become an important forum for development.

About 20 distinguished personalities were awarded for their contributions to the socio economic development of the area.