Ghana: Airteltigo Poised to Provide Better Services to Customers ... As It Completes Network Integration

The Chief Executive Officer of AirtelTigo, the country's second largest telecommunications network, Mrs. Mitwa Ng'ambi has announced that the company has successfully completed its nationwide network integration and upgrades and is poised to offer better services to its customers.

According to her, the success of the integration marked the beginning of a new lease of life for the company as it aimed at delivering innovative solutions to its diverse customers.

Speaking at its first anniversary dinner in Accra last Friday, Mrs. Ng'ambi expressed gratitude to Ghanaians for standing with the company throughout the unchartered waters of the merger and system integration process.

She noted that through the one big network, customers stand to benefit from wider network coverage and improved internet speed backed by affordable and innovative offers.

She commended the staff of the organisation for their levels of professionalism, expertise and determination during the integration period.

On his part, the Deputy Minister of Communication, Mr. Vincent Sowah Odotei who represented the substantive minister said the ministry was aware of the hard work and commitment AirtelTigo had put into completing the network integration and upgrade nationwide.

He said the merger and integration provided a good case study for other players in the sector to learn from since it was the first of its kind in the country.

"I would like to reiterate the value of quality communication access and service to Ghana's development agenda which make AirtelTigo's network integration and upgrade exercise a welcoming project indeed," he said.

Mr. Odotei noted that currently there were over 22 million mobile data subscribers and the increase in the subscriber base over the years showed an absolute acceptance of Information Communications Technology by Ghanaians.

"This is evident in the use of ICT in various sectors of the economy such as banking and finance, healthcare, education, skill development and entertainment among others," he added.