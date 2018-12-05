Ghana: 'Effective Stakeholder Engagements Needed to Improve Education Delivery'

Mr Richard Adjatey, Headmaster of the Ahensan District Assembly Junior High School in the Sekyere East District, has stressed the need to strengthen stakeholder engagements to improve quality education delivery at the community levels.

He said effective collaboration and cordial relationships between school authorities, parents, teachers, pupils and community members were critical to promoting teaching and learning as well as good moral values in schools, especially those in rural communities.

Mr Adjatey made the call at the 66th anniversary celebrations of the School at Ahensan, near Effiduase.

He said quality education could only be attained when there was a cordial relationship and mutual responsibility between schools and their communities as well as district educational authorities and partners.

Mr Adjatey said better coordination and re-enforcement of the activities of the School Management Committees (SMCs) and Parent Teacher Associations (PTAs) to place children at the centre of focus of development, would go a long way to improve the growth, development and the performance of schools, especially those in the deprived and rural communities.

Mr Adjatey said the purpose for the anniversary was to strengthen the school and the community's relationship to enhance quality education delivery in the school, while inculcating moral values into the pupils.

He urged community members to recognise the fact that the School was not a separate entity of the community.

They should therefore do everything in their power to provide the needed support to enhance quality education delivery.

Nana Tweneboah Korea II, Akwamuhene of Asokore Traditional Area, commended the teachers and leadership of the School for their contributions to education in the area.

He urged parents to continue to invest in the education of their children to enable them become responsible citizens in the future.

Nana Korea also urged the pupils to take their studies serious to secure them a better future.

