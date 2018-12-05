Ghana: Echoing Home Receives Support

Madam Ama Anarfi-Yaro (with mic) HR Manager,UT Properties presenting the items to Rev Lawrence Laming

Staff of UT Properties Ghana Limited last Saturday presented assorted items to inmates of Echoing Hills Home, in Madina, in the La Nkwantanang Madina Municipality of the Greater Accra Region, as part of the company's corporate social responsibility.

The items valued at GH₵ 5,000, include clothing, toiletries and food items.

The Managing Director of the company, Mrs Naomi Effah, presenting the items, said the donation was to give hope to the deprived and vulnerable inmates.

According to her, these were people who were stranded for no fault of theirs, as some had lost contact with their families and found comfort in belonging to the orphanage.

Mrs Effah said "it is, therefore, heart-warming that as staff who have been imbibed with the values to build society and provide satisfactory services at all times, extend a helping hand to such vulnerable people, especially during this upcoming festive season".

Mrs Effah expressed optimism that the items would bring positive change in the lives of inmates made up of orphans, the deaf, blind and other vulnerable people."

She said the company would continue to support the vulnerable.

The Manager of the Home, the Reverend Lawrence Lamina, expressed his appreciation to the company for the gesture, and urged other organisations and corporate institutions to come to the aid of the facility.

According to him, the inmates who had various degrees of disabilities needed much attention to enable them feel being part of society.