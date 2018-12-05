Cameroon: Bilingualism, Multiculturalism - Promotion Commission Evaluates Sopecam

A delegation from the institution ended a working visit to the Corporation on December 3.

Ngambo Fondjo Pierre Vincent and Angouing Ndanga Francoise, members of the National Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism (NCPBM) have led a delegation from the institution to the Cameroon News and Publishing Corporation (SOPECAM) to evaluate the latter's level of implementation of article 1 (3) of the Constitution. The article stipulates that "the official languages of the, Republic of Cameroon shall be English and French, both languages having the same status. The State shall guarantee the promotion of bilingualism throughout the country. It shall endeavour to protect and promote national languages." The delegation's work in SOPECAM kicked off on Friday November 30 and ended yesterday December 3. At the beginning of the evaluation last Friday, Shey Peter Mabu, Deputy General Manager of the Corporation, presented the state of play. He said all the publications of the Corporation are in English and French; namely, Cameroon Tribune daily, the weekly Cameroon Business Today, Nyanga and Week-end Sport & Loisirs magazines. Apart from its own publications, SOPECAM also edits and publishes books in both languages, with a qualified bilingual staff always ready to meet the requirements of its customers.

Meanwhile, staffs of the Corporation who took part in the working sessions were given the opportunity to make proposals for improvement of bilingualism and multiculturalism as well as living together. Some of them suggested it would be necessary to put in place an internal English and French level assessment committee that would organize refresher courses; set up an internal discipline committee on multiculturalism to punish behaviours that seek to stigmatize any particular group of people and create an internal commission for the promotion of multiculturalism, among others. The delegation toured the various structures of the Corporation and recommended that all notices should henceforth be written in both languages.