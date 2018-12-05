Cameroon: Bilingualism in Practice - Commission Ascertains Implementation Rate

Members of the outfit are currently visiting State institutions in Yaounde to evaluate their respective level of bilingualism.

As part of efforts for the realisation of the concept of bilingualism in the country as enshrined in Article one paragraph three of the Constitution, the National Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism is effecting field visits to State institutions in Yaounde to evaluate their levels of execution in relation to the said subject. The initiative which stated some three weeks back by the different teams is intended to be concluded this week.

A visit to the Cameroon Civil Aviation Authority in Yaounde on December 3, 2018, by some commissioners led by George Ngwane attest to their mission of facilitating the effective application of bilingualism. The delegation visited the different services of the structure, assessing their bilingualism on notices, press release, archives and other labeling that carry messages. At the different units, Ngwane sought to know their bilingualism policy and its implementation rate with respect to recruitment of staff, internal and external communication (website management inclusive) as informative writing posted on billboards and banners.

While highlighting on the objective of their visit, he noted that they are equally on the field to raise awareness on the importance of bilingualism and identify areas of deficiency. "We are out to see the extent to which bilingualism is practiced in our public offices. We have split ourselves into different groups after which we shall meet again to compare notes with regards to the various institutions visited. This is an exercise we started months ago with ministries," he stated. First hand findings from the visit indicate that bilingualism needs to be improved upon given that a bulk of the documents are circulated sometimes only in French. The consultative organ will make proposals on bilingualism practices in Cameroon and forward to appropriate authorities.