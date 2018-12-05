Cameroon: Ethical Entrepreneurship Days - Tenth Anniversary Celebrated

The event took place in Yaounde on November 30, 2018.

The 10 th anniversary of the Ethical Entrepreneurship Days has been celebrated in Yaounde under the chairmanship of the Minister of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, Social Economy and Handicraft. Minister Laurent Serge Etoundi Ngoa officially opened the three day-event at the Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Complex on November 30 in the presence of the Minister of Posts and Telecommunications, Minette Libom Li Likeng.

The event which had as theme: "Entrepreneurship, the Pivot of Development," brought together participants from all ten regions of the country, some of whom took part in a business plan competition and won prizes for financing worth between FCFA 500,000 and FCFA 2 million. It was marked by a conference with a series of trainings and practical workshops, trade exhibitions, cocktail, business show and success stories from young and dynamic entrepreneurs. Prizes were also awarded to entrepreneurs for best practices with regards to ethics. The Ethical Entrepreneurship Days is an initiative of the Director General of TLB Communications, Erik Kuendap Lindou, who offered participants and stakeholders an anniversary cake. Minister Laurent Etoundi Ngoa noted that local enterprises are currently faced with stiff competition brought about by the Economic Partnership Agreement which Cameroon signed with the European Union in 2014. He said by supporting the creation and development of enterprises and providing them with financial assistance, government is helping local entrepreneurs to cope with the competition while taking into account their social corporate responsibilities. The Minister noted that the JEC which he said was a platform for entrepreneurs and aspiring entrepreneurs to learn how to make the best out of constant innovations in the world of business, especially in the area of digitalization. He urged participants to put in mind the national quest to lead the country to emergence by 2035, as they brainstorm. He equally stated that the recommendations from the three-day event would help government to identify and conserve the strengths of entrepreneurship in Cameroon and detect and remove shortcomings in the sector. The holding of the event started off on November 29, 2008 as a Christian event and was later on revised to include entrepreneurs from all religion.