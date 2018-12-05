Tanzania: PM Pushes for Protection of Girl Students

Dodoma — PRIME Minister (PM) Kassim Majaliwa has expressed concern about the incidence of pregnancy among students, directing regional authorities to protect girl students to ensure they finish secondary education.

Addressing a leadership training workshop for regional commissioners and regional administrative secretaries yesterday, Mr Majaliwa said cases of school dropout due to pregnancy were increasing

. "At least 74 girls have dropped out of school due to pregnancy from January to September in Nyang'wale District (Geita Region) alone," said the PM, while opening the leadership training workshop.

The weeklong leadership training workshop, organised by Uongozi Institute, brings together regional commissioners and regional administrative secretaries from across the country to train in leadership skills.

Mr Majaliwa said regional authorities should make a follow- up on the truancy of girl students, saying in most cases it was a result of pregnancy and child marriage.

He said there was no reason for a student to absent oneself from school after the government gave 23.8bn/- every month to cover education costs from primary to secondary education, noting that parents and guardians were only required to cover costs of school uniform, exercise books and pens.

He directed regional authorities to cooperate with law enforcers to ensure the culprits of teenage pregnancy were held and arraigned.

"It's a shame for a district to record over 100 cases of teenage pregnancy, while there is the security and defence committee," he stressed.

State Minister in the President's Office (Public Service Management and Good Governance) George Mkuchika said the training workshop was crucial to improve good governance among regional leaders.

"We have witnessed great strides since the introduction of a leadership training workshop from district level," he said.

Mr Mkuchika noted that his ministry was receiving a number of cases related to the violation of regulations from leaders, saying some district commissioners were abusing the law, which authorised them to detain a person for 24 hours.

"I have served the post of district commissioner for 14 years and the post of regional commissioner for eight years, but I never detained any person. The law is only used to protect such person," he explained.

He said the leadership training workshop had helped leaders to abide by a hierarchical leadership system, pointing out previously the DCs would write a letter to head of state instead of the regional commissioner.

"Under the hierarchical leadership system, the district commissioner should report to the regional commissioner and the latter shall report to head of state," he noted.

State Minister in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government) Selemani Jafo said the leadership training workshop would help address relationship challenges between regional commissioners and regional administrative secretaries (RASs).