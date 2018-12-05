Tanzania: Sirari Border Traders Face No Hiccups - TRA

TANZANIA Revenue Authority (TRA) at Sirari border post has said it provides professional and good services to traders importing and exporting goods through the Tanzanian/ Kenyan border.

"The situation is good and there is no disturbance to traders. Clearing of goods takes reasonable time and it is fast," said Mara TRA Regional Acting Assistant Manager at the Customs Department, Mr Laurent Gabriel Kagwebe, while reached for a comment on their services to the traders by the ' Daily News,' recently.

He further said that he recently met with the traders' representatives from the Kenyan side to address some issues, which would further iron out hindrances to their businesses once and for all.

"My message to the traders from both sides is that there is good cooperation and we are assuring them with our best services," added Mr Kagabwe.