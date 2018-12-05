4 December 2018

Gambia: Is Gambia a Secular State or Not?

It is important for all Gambians to have thorough understanding of a subject before conducting a campaign for or against it. The best approach at this stage is not to take any strong position until a matter is fully debated.

Foroyaa would want people to express themselves on this subject. A voice pop will be conducted to find out how people conceive a secular state, whether there are fears and doubts before indicating the way forward. All views are invited but must be expressed in good faith in the public interest.

