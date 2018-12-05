Gambia: Ports Confident of Title Charge Despite Poor Start

Gambia Ports Authority (GPA) coach Haji Tunkara is optimistic they will challenge for the glory this season despite a poor start.

The dock club lost their opener against Marimo FC and over the weekend drew with Hawks FC.

'It is too early to say GPA won't do well this season because it is only two matches out of a lot. It is true that we have a bad start this season but we will continue to improve and come out with positive results,' he said.

Tunkara helped the Ferry Boys secure their first point in two outings on Sunday at the Independence Stadium in their match against Hawks FC.

Tunkara adduced that his side is a new one with new players and thus need time to improve.

'It is a new team with new players. There is still ample time to improve and to keep our dream of winning the league cup alive. It is always important to win matches and we are hopeful of winning our upcoming matches particularly to win our next match against Gamtel,' he said.

Coach Tunkara described the first half of their match against Hawks as a bad start.

'We started very poor in the first half and we were making many mistakes that is why Hawks had the chances and pressured us. When we came back in the second half, we changed our tactics and pressured them but unfortunately, we couldn't score any goals after creating series of goal chances,' he said.

Tunkara stressed that he is going to primarily work on his goal scoring strength and hopefully in the forthcoming matches people will start to see many goals being scored by them.

'We are going to rectify our mistakes and adjust on our goal scoring strength. We want to score many goals this season and win as many games as possible this season. I am confident that we will score many goals this season,' he said.