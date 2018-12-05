4 December 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Goalkeeper Sent Off As 10-Man Fortune FC Shrug Off PSV

By Sulayman Bah

Fortune Football Club managed to fend off PSV Wellingara despite being reduced to ten-men.

Held at the Serrekunda East mini-stadium in what was game-two of the country's premier league, Fortune had a man ordered to take an early bath in goalkeeper Yankuba Sabally in the second-half of a duel that would later end in a drab goalless affair.

Dubbed the Petroleum Boys, Fortune's Sabally earned his red-card after wandering out of his box to block an effort from PSV's striker Ebrima Touray.

Saibou Jagana whipped the ensuring indirect free-kick disapprovingly wide.

Prior to this, Tijan Marr had his shot going wide just before the break.

Exploiting the adversaries being a man down, Wellingara kept pushing but found the Fortune resolute defence on each occasion.

PSV looked an improved outfit during Sunday's fixture having recruited a couple of Serrekunda United players following the club's demotion to the third tier.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

