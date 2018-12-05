Ghana: MCG Inaugurates Northern Accra Diocese

THE Methodist Church of Ghana (MCG) has inaugurated the Northern Accra Diocese at the Ebenezer Cathedral, in Madina near Accra on Sunday.

The new diocese was carved out of the Accra Diocese, bringing the total number of dioceses in Greater Accra to 22.

At the ceremony Rt. Rev. Prof. Joseph Manasseh Yarquah Edusa-Eyison was inducted as the Bishop of the new diocese.

Also former Executive Director of the Ghana Standard Authority (GSA) Mr Nimo Ahinkorah was also introduced as the new diocese's Lay Chairman.

The new diocese will have 15 circuits under its jurisdiction with a total membership of 42,082

The circuits include Adenta, Airport East, Akweteman, Ashale Botwe, Awoshie, Dzorwulu and Ga Sub-Urban.

The rest are Gbawe McCarthy, Kwabenya, Kwashieman North, Madina, New Achimota, Ngleshi Amanfro, Nii Boiman and Taifa.

Speaking at the ceremony, the presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, Most Rev. Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo said it had taken 18 years for the new diocese to materialise.

He said it was in the year 2000 that the decision to divide the Accra diocese was hatched and in 2016 the proposed diocese was demarcated with the new diocese launched in 2017.

He indicated that the logo of the diocese was commissioned and approved by Accra Standing Committee Meeting earlier this year.

Most Rev. Boafo stated that the creation of the new diocese paved way for other metropolitan dioceses to consider carving new dioceses out of them.

In his sermon themed "feed the flock" the presiding Bishop urged the new bishop and lay chairman to care, love and tend for the members under their care.

"This was the command Jesus Christ gave to Peter when Jesus was about to ascend to heaven and I give you this command as leaders of this new diocese," he added.

He said the command Jesus gave was with a responsibility of bringing others to the knowledge of Christ.

Most Rev. Boafo said per the vision of the church, each year, the church was expected to increase its membership by 10 per cent in an attempt to expand the frontiers of the church.

"We will be hoping to see an increase in membership of this diocese," he said adding that there was need for intense evangelism within the diocese.

He urged the new leadership to be firm in ensuring discipline in order bring the best out of members.