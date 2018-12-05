Ghana: Kids Peace Club Launched in Kpando

The Open Dove Children's Foundation (ODOCEF) in collaboration with Kids Rights, both non-governmental organisations (NGOs) has launched the Kids Peace Club in the Kpando, in the Volta Region.

More than 12,500 school children marched for peace in various parts of the country to ensure successful elections in 2016, as part of Think Child Think Peace project.

It was on this account that the Peace Ambassador, Hillary Elliot Dogbe, won the Public Peace Prize for the youth category.

The Kids Peace Club would operate in Primary and Junior High Schools from now till December to propagate the message of peace.

Director of ODOCEF, Mr Joseph Amoako Ansah, said the ODOCEF and Kids Rights contributed to peace building effort, especially towards the resolution of the land dispute between Nkonya and Alavanyo, in the region.

He said schoolchildren from the conflict zone have been educated to co-exist peacefully.

The Kpando Municipal Director of Social Welfare and Community Development, Mr Divine Kwame Gati, commended the NGos for taking comprehensive steps to protect the rights of schoolchildren and create conducive environment for teaching and learning, and appealed to individuals and organisations to support the ODOCEF.

The District Chief Executive of Anfoegah, Edmund Kwodwo Atta, commended the Foundation for promoting peace among schoolchildren.

The Municipal Chief Executive of Kpando, Elvis Dzankpo, said that the formation of the peace club was to bring schoolchildren together.

The Peace Ambassador said he would work with Kids Rights, Netherlands, to promote peace in the Volta Region in particular and the country as a whole, adding that he would engage students and teachers to extend his peace to all the regions by 2019.

Mr Ernest Botsoe, who represented the Kpando Municipal Education Director, lauded the NGOs for coming together to promote peace among schoolchildren

Project Development Manager of ODOCEF, Mr Enoch Opare Mintah, said that the Kids Peace Club has formulated a programme to educate school children on interpersonal relationship and communication.