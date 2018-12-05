Ghana: U/E Customs Division Destroys Seized Imported Goods

The Principal Revenue Office in charge of the Zuarungu Preventive Office , Mr Roland Sidiki Alare, addressing the media whilst the seized items being burning to destruction

The Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) in the Upper East Region has confiscated and destroyed large quantities of assorted products seized from importers for violation of import laws.

The items, which included cigarettes, tramadol, pharmaceutical and chemical products, vinegar, cough syrup, Indian hemp, second-hand clothes and shoes, compact discs, drinks were burnt to ashes at the Bolgatanga Sherigu landfill site, in the Bolgatanga Municipality last Friday.

The destruction was supervised by the Customs Division in collaboration with the Ghana Standards Authority, Food and Drugs Authority, Environmental Protection Agency and the Bolgatanga Municipal Assembly, and witnessed by journalists.

The Principal Revenue Officer of the Customs Division, in charge of the Zuarungu Preventive Office, Mr Roland Sidiki Alare, explained that the destruction was to deter importers, and make them comply with the Custom Act, to ensure public health and safety.

He said the Customs Division was determined to ensure that prohibited products did not get into the market, and indicated that officers at various entry points would help ensure that the right thing was done.

The Principal Revenue Officer said goods and drugs smuggled into the country were being sold on the market, posing threat to public health.