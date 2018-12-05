Ghana: Upper West GNAT Donates to Kaleo Schools

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has presented assorted education materials worth GH¢5,000.00 to Kaleo DA and RC primary schools to facilitate teaching and learning in Nadowli-Kaleo District of the Upper West Region.

The items included footballs, exercise books, pencils, dusters, rules, sharpeners, flipcharts, chalk and story books among several materials aimed to improve standards of teaching and learning.

Mr Thomas Musa, the Head of Department in Mentorship Education and Youth Development at GNAT Secretariat in Wa, who made the presentation, said GNAT was committed to ensuring educational development of the Region.

The Association in collaboration with international partners including the Canadian Teachers' Federation (CTF) for the past 56 years has been providing teaching and learning materials to schools.

Mr Musa said 100 teachers from Nadowli-Kaleo District were sent to Kumasi Technical University in recent times for in-service training and another 150 teachers attended ICT training in Bolgatanga, the Upper East Regional capital, and shared the information on social media.

He said under Ghana's labour laws, the employer [Ghana Education Service] has three main duties - provision of competent staff, providing materials, logistics and equipment as well as supervision but when it comes to providing materials "it becomes a difficult thing".

"In line with this, GNAT always comes in handy to support areas lacking these things to make teaching and learning better," he said.

He said GNAT's constitution spells out clearly how dues of members were being disbursed according to percentages to various areas including professional development and about 25 percent going into death and retirement benefits.

The items were donated in honour of the late Charles Kala, a Former National Secretary of GNAT, who spearheaded activities of the Association in the area.

Receiving the items on behalf of the schools, Madam Mary Assupta Mwinsigteng, the District Director of Education for Nadowli-Kaleo, expressed profound thanks to GNAT for the support and pledged to ensure the schools put the materials into judicious use.

She called on teachers of the beneficiary schools to apply the materials for its intended purposes for the benefit of pupils.

She attributed what she called blessings of the two schools to the hard work of Charles Kala of blessed memory.