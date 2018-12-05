Nigeria: SAA Marks 20 Years of Nigeria Operations

Johannesburg — SOUTH African Airways (SAA) is celebrating 20 years of flights to Nigeria.

Operations between Johannesburg and Lagos commenced on December 4, 1998.

Over the past two decades, SAA has transported over 3 million passengers into the region.

Pumla Luhabe, SAA General Manager: Commercial, said the Nigeria operations ranked amongst SAA's most profitable saying the air carrier would continue supporting the destination by improving the overall customer experience and exploring new opportunities.

The latest development would enable SAA to retain its market position as the carrier of choice amongst the Nigerian travelling community.

"Our understanding of our customer profiles who travel in both business and economy class cabins, is one of the reasons we decided to deploy the A330-300 aircraft which responds well to the needs of this market," Luhabe said.

SAA operates a daily service to Murtalla Muhammad International Airport.