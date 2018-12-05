Africa: Simba Ease Past Mbabane Swallows

A four breeze at Mavuso Sports Centre saw visiting Simba ease past a hapless and lacklustre Mbabane Swallows in the Total CAF Champions League preliminary round second leg tie played here on Tuesday afternoon.

So excruciating was pain of a sad ending to the home team's two year marvellous flight in continental tournaments which had seen them reach two successive group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup and CAF Champions League.

With so much of pregnancy of hope that Swallows would dramatically turn the tables on the visiting Tanzania outfit just like they did against the likes of Orapa United of Botswana and AFC Leopards, lady luck however evaded them as they soon found themselves 0-2 down in the opening half.

Swallows had gotten off on a promising start needing at least a three goal winning margin but soon found the deficit rising when Zambia international Clatous Chama rallied Simba into the 28th minute lead finishing off a rebound with a powerful strike just inside the box firing past the diving Ntokozo Shabangu.

Chama then completed his quick brace three minutes later with an excellent individual brilliance coupled by beautiful exchanges with skipper John Bocco to leave Shabangu at the dead end of action for the second and at that time the asking deficit rose to six goal for the home side.

Six minutes from the breather, the visitors literally took the matters beyond Swallows reach with a third courtesy of Emmanuel Okwi who sliced his way past the slow Swallows backline and shortly after the hour mark it all turned into a nightmarish embarrassment when Sinceros Medi made it 4-0.

The aggregate had risen to 8-1 probably one of the highest in the entire tournament and all hope had been lost from the 1000 plus on the terraces as they literally tucked their tails in between their legs sending themselves into a soul searching mission as to how a once mighty Swallows had sunk to such mediocrity.