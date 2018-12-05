Africa: Mtibwa Sugar Complete Double Over Dynamo

Visiting Tanzanian club Mtibwa Sugar completed a double over Northern Dynamo of Seychelles with a narrow 1-0 win at Stad Linite in Mahe on Tuesday afternoon to register a 5-0 triumph in this preliminary round.

Mtibwa Sugar started brightly as they looked to add to their score of the first leg and in the 15th minute Jafari Kibaya spread the ball out to Ismael Mhesa who fired at Dynamo goalie Frank Moutoni who spilled the shot but Awadh Issa could not force the loose ball over the goalline.

Nine minutes later, Ally Sharifa threaded a pass to Issa but he rifled the just wide of the crossbar.

The home team had a decent opportunity in the 42nd minute from a strong run by Gambian striker Musa Njie before he flashed the ball across goal but Achille Ernesta was just inches from connecting the teasing cross for a goalless first half.

Dynamo grew in stature after the interval and their Malagasy playmaker Rajamana forced a superb save out of goalie Shaaban Shaaban with a curling freekick.

The Tanzanian cup winners scored the only goal of the match in the 68th minute after Dynamo lost the ball in midfield and Ally Sharif released substitute Haruni Chanongo whose thumping shot crashed under the crossbar and assistant referee Herve Kakunzi flagged to indicate that the ball had crossed the line for a 1-0 score.

Dynamo had a last gasp chance to level the score in the 88th minute from a fiercely driven freekick by Njie but goalie Shaaban Shaaban pushed the ball safely to help his team secure an away victory to move to the next phase.

Reactions

Zuberi Katwila (Head Coach, Mtibwa Sugar)

It was a good performance away from home though it was not easy as our opponent was well organized but the important thing was that we managed to win in difficult circumstances.

Cliff Nolin (Head Coach, Northern Dynamo)

We were quite well organized for this match and we did not give them space to operate as we closed them down and it was a quite decent showing where we even had chances to score