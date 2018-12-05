Africa: Ethiopia Champions Jimma Aba Jifar Set Up Ahly Date

Ethiopian champions Jimma Aba Jifar defeated ASAS Djibouti Telecom on aggregate score of 5-3 to cruise to the 1/16th round the Total CAF Champions League.

Aba Jifar, who are making their continental debut, could only draw 2-2 against Telecom in the return leg of the Champions League tie played out at the Addis Ababa Stadium on 4th of December.

The Ethiopians took a 3-1 lead from the first leg but it was the away side who draw first blood in the second minute of the game through Mahdi Houssein Mahabeh. Mahabeh picked up a brilliant ball from inside the box to fire past Ghanaian custodian Daniel Agyei and hand Telecom a surprising lead.

The visitors continued to cause havoc on their swift counter attacks and were close to add their second through Fatai Abiodun whose heading effort rattled the bar in the 16th minute.

Two minutes later, the homers leveled matters through Malian import Mamadou Sidibe. Sidibe capitalized on Telecom's goalkeeper Jeff Nzokira's blunder to equalize from close range.

The first interval stayed largely a midfield battle and produced few scoring chances at both ends.

Following recess, Jimma Aba Jifar piled on early pressure and were successful to turn the score around. Ivorian striker Didier Lebri put the homers 2-1 up after a superb cut back pass from Henok Wakana in the 51st minute.

At the hour mark, Sidibe was destined to grab his brace but the cross bar denied him the feat.

Ten minutes later Abiodun successfully converted a spot kick as the encounter ended in a two-all draw.

The South Western Ethiopian side now face a heavier task at the ensuing round of the premier continental championship. They will be tackling Egyptian giants and the 2018 CAF Champions League finalists Al Ahly. It will be the first ever meeting between Al Ahly and an Ethiopian side since 2012.