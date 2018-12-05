South Africa: Nasty C Receives Silver Play Button From YouTube for Passing 100,000 Subscribers

Photo: Nasty C/Instagram

Nasty C honoured by YouTube after crossing over 100,000 subscribers.

Johannesburg — Rapper Nasty C has been awarded a silver play button from YouTube for surpassing 100 000 subscribers on his channel.

There are different types of play buttons awarded to YouTubers for their achievements. Channels with 100 000 subscribers get a silver button, gold is given to those with 1 million subscribers, while the diamond button is reserved for YouTubers who are able to hit the 10 million subscriber mark.

Nasty C shared pictures of his achievement on Instagram thanking fans for their support.

"I gotta thank all my fans for this. My YouTube subscribers. Notification gang. More dope videos on theeee wayyyy. Let's keep going and growing. Last but not least, thank you to @youtube," he wrote.

Source: The Juice