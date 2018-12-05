Nigeria: Lagos - What We Must Do to Certify PDP Dead - Hamzat

Lokoja — Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, All Progressives Congress Deputy Governorship candidate in Lagos State, has cautioned members of the party in the state, especially in Alimosho not to be complacent with the notion that People's Democratic Party (PDP), the main opposition party in the state is totally dead.

Hamzat gave the admonition on Tuesday at an APC stakeholders' meeting in Ipaja, Alimosho, where the Governorship Candidate, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu met with key party leaders as part of his state-wide tour.

The deputy governorship candidate said the only way PDP can be certified dead is for the members of APC in Alimosho, which is the Local Government with the largest votes in Lagos, to mobilise the people on election day to vote for APC.

"We cannot win this election without doing the hard work of getting our people out to vote. Alimosho must truly show its voting strength with the number of votes that will finally bury PDP in Lagos State and Nigeria. PDP is not dead. It is still kicking. We must bury them in the coming election with the votes that will come out of here. This call is to all our members in Lagos State, not Alimosho alone. We must work for the victory we desire."

Alhaji Abdullahi Enilolobo, a prominent party chieftain in the area, noted that Alimosho has always been the home of APC and progressives politics. He gave Sanwo-Olu and his running mate assurance of at least 500,000 votes in the governorship election.

He charged Sanwo-Olu to invest in upgrading the infrastructure that will improve the standard of living of the people of Alimosho, especially roads and bridges that connect different communities within the Alimosho.

"Alimosho is the largest Local Government in Nigeria in terms of population, comprising different communities that need to be connected by roads and bridges. The schools for our children need to be upgraded, and we know Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat will bring development to Alimosho that will reflect the size of our votes," he said.

Other party leaders present at the stakeholders meeting include Senator Olamilekan Yayi, Senator representing Lagos West Senatorial District and Hon. Bisi Yusuf, a member of Lagos State House of Assembly.