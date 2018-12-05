Tanzania: Chinese Firm Wins U.S.$160m Tender for Phase 2 of BRT

Dar es Salaam — China Civil Engineering and Construction Corporation has been awarded a tender to construct a $160 million second phase Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

Construction of the 20.3km road would include two flyovers of 24m width and length of 150m each, 29 bus terminals, a control centre and a garage.

The project is expected to start this month and will be completed in 36 months.

Dar es Salaam Rapid Transit Agency public relations manager William Gatambi told The Citizen recently the project would start after finalising the compensation process to residents along Kilwa Road.

"We have so far paid 56 out of 105 people who are supposed to be compensated, "he said.

He said those that were yet to be paid were still opening their bank accounts so that the money could be deposited in their accounts. Others were completing some legal procedures.

According to him, so far there are no objections. People have been signing the affidavit forms for them to be paid so that they evacuate.

Reports show that African Development Bank agreed to issue $141 million for the project and the remaining funds will come from the government. With the growing population of Dar es Salaam, the government began to draw up plans for a rapid transit system in 2003. The government predicted the city population to grow to over 5 million by 2015 and invited the Japan International Cooperation Agency to design a master plan for transport in the city in June 2008.

A bus rapid transit and a metro transit system were proposed but the metro system was not approved due to the high construction and operational costs involved.

The project was placed under the Prime Minister's office and a Dar Rapid Transit Agency (DART) was created through a government notice on 25 May 2007.[9] A 130 km bus rapid transit was planned to cover over 90% of the city's population and the project was split into six phases due to the large investment required.[10] The initial project cost was financed by the world bank and the bank provided $180 million for the construction of the first phase