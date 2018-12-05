Tanzania: Tambwe Stars As Yanga Win

Mbeya — Second half substitute Amissi Tambwe struck twice to steer Young Africans to a 3-1 win over hosts Tanzania Prisons in the Mainland Premier League match yesterday.

Yanga came from behind to silence Prisons at the Sokoine Memorial Stadium and maintain their winning run in the top flight.

The victory means the Jangwani Street giants remain unruffled at the pilot's seat with 38 points, five ahead of their nearest challengers Azam FC, who face Stand United today.

Defending champions Simba, who are in eSwatini for the preliminary round, first leg of Caf Champions League against Mbabane Swallows, sit third with 27 points.

In the 45th minute, referee Meshack Sudi awarded Prisons a penalty after striker Jeremiah Juma was brought down by defender Andrew Vicent in the penalty box.

The match was halted for a few minutes after Yanga players almost roughed up the referee in protest of his decision to award the hosts the spot kick.

Jumanne Elfadhilo made no mistake with the penalty, sending goalkeeper Ramadhan Kabwily the wrong way for a 1-0 half time lead.

On resumption, Yanga were a more aggressive side.