Tanzania: Simba, Mtibwa Eye Away Wins in CAF Fixtures

Mbabane — Simba coach, Patrick Aussems, has challenged the Msimbazi Reds to prove they are a team to beat in the Caf Champions League as they face a key test against Mbabane Swallows today.

Simba have been in eSwatini since last weekend for the preliminary round, return leg of the continent's premier club tournament.

"Tomorrow's (today's) match is of great importance and I am happy with our preparations. Hopefully we will get the results we are waiting for," Aussems said yesterday.

Having thrashed the eSwatini outfit 4-1 in the first leg at the National Stadium last week, Simba need just a draw today to cruise into the first round.

Aussems said there were no injuries to worry about at their camp.

"Hopefully, the boys can stay fit for us to have a complete squad because we don't want a situation where we rue the absence of our key players," he said.

Striker John Bocco, one of the players Simba bank on for goals, had similar views, adding that they will handle the clash with kid gloves.

"It is not an easy game, but we are fully prepared for it," Bocco, who struck twice for the Msimbazi Street team in the first leg, said.

"We know we are close to qualifying to the next stage of the Caf Champions League. We will, therefore, be all out for a win," he added.

Meanwhile, Mtibwa Sugar coach Zuberi Katwila is upbeat ahead of today's Confederation Cup against Northern Dynamo in Seychelles.

Katwila reiterated that they had a lot of respect for their hosts, adding that the first leg match had given them food for thought on what to expect in the return leg.

He, however, added that he will not put emphasis on any particular Dynamo players, but will be looking to ensure that all of them are contained.

"We arrived well last weekend and were received well by our hosts," he said.

"I know the importance of the match as Dynamo will be playing at their home ground and before their fans," he added.