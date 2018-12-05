Tanzania: Wambura Submits High Court Rulling

Dar Es Salaaam — Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) Vice President Michael Wambura has submitted the ruling of the High Court of Tanzania that nullifies the decision taken by the body's Ethics Appeal Committee to ban him for life from dealing with football issues.

The TFF Disciplinary Committee banned Wambura for life from all football-related activities for misconduct before he filed an appeal to the Ethics Appeal Committee which upheld the decision taken before.

TFF disciplinary committee slapped the ban on the former national soccer governing body's secretary general (then FAT) after he was found guilty of three corruption charges.

He had been charged with payment of illegal money (Sh84 million), forgeries of documents and conspiracy to illegally receive money from former TFF president Jamal Malinzi and secretary general Andrew Mwesigwa.

According to the ruling by Judge Benhajj Masoud of the High Court of Tanzania, the Ethics Committee had failed to observe natural justice to the applicant as well as it had failed to act in accordance with the law. Wambura stormed the TFF offices around 11am accompanied by his Lawyer, Emmanuel Muga and handover the Judgement.

"My letter has been received by TFF officials despite the fact that there were not top officials of the body. If they do not honor the ruling, the procedure is open for them to appeal, to stay silent means they are contempt of law," said Wambura.

He said that he had resumed his TFF duties since November 30 as per The High Court ruling.