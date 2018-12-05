5 December 2018

Tanzania: President Magufuli Appoints Chairman, Commissioners to Public Service Commission

By Khalifa Said

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli has on Tuesday, December 4, 2018, appointed retired Court of Appeal judge Steven Bwana as the new chairman of Public Service Commission.

A statement released by the State House Communications director Gerson Msigwa pointed out that Judge Bwana will serve the post for a period of three years.

Apart from the appointment of the chairperson of the commission, President Magufuli also appointed five commissioners to the commission.

The newly appointed commissioners are George D. Yambesi, former ambassador John Michael Haule, Immaculate P. Ngwale, Yahaya F. Mbila and former ambassador Daniel Ole Njoolay.

According to Mr Msigwa's statement the appointment started on November 22, 2018.

