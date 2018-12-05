South Africa: Johann Rupert Is Getting Zero Love From Twitter Users Over 'Insulting' Comments

Twitter users have lashed out in their numbers at business tycoon Johann Rupert, following a controversial interview on Power FM on Tuesday.

Rupert was accused of being arrogant, racist, and suffering from cognitive dissonance.

Rupert, who is chair of the Swiss-based luxury goods company Richemont, as well as of South African-based company Remgro, faced tough questions from the Johannesburg crowd following a two-hour conversation with Given Mkhari.

Rupert angered many with his offensive comments, which prompted Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi to walk out.

Among other things, Rupert referred to EFF leader Julius Malema as "a little Venda in a red beret".

He also said Afrikaners had been driven during the Great Depression. "They studied like crazy, they saved like crazy.

"They didn't go and buy BMWs and hang around at Taboo or The Sands all the time," he said.

Mkhari had to correct Rupert who referred to black people as "blacks".

He also suggested that the current generation of youths should be respectful to their elders and added that he hadn't seen any leadership among them yet.

One audience member said Rupert's white privilege had helped enable his current level of wealth and suggested that he use some of it to help boost young black entrepreneurs in Mamelodi.

"I've tried my best. My people, who work with me, are happy. They've all got homes. I look after their kids and give them bursaries, and I'm not Father Christmas that can look after the whole country," Rupert responded.

News24