Nigeria: Is a Presidential Aide's Post About Atiku Sharing Money, Food in Sokoto True?

A media aide to Nigerian President Buhari has claimed that PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, distributed cash and food at his Sokoto rally held on Monday December 3.

The aide, Lauretta Onochie, tweeted an image supposedly from the Sokoto campaign rally. While the tweet has garnered multiple retweets, we have found the image to be recycled and miscontextualised.

Also, one Facebook user, named Zara Gift Onyinye, posted the same picture and tagged it "This is how it happened in Sokoto today... Shameless to say the least". The post has since garnered over 1,800 shares.

Having reversed search the image, we found that the same image first appeared online in February 2017 when a Lagos-based Charity foundation, released photos from an outreach: here.

The same image was reused to publicise a Nollywood actor's orphanage visit, two days later also in February 2017.

We, therefore, submit that this image does not support the claim that presidential hopeful Atiku, induced voters with cash or gift at his December 3, 2018 Sokoto campaign rally.