Nigeria: Six Lecturers Kidnapped in Osun

Six lecturers of the Osun State college of Education have been kidnaped.
Reports have it that the lecturers were kidnapped in Onikan Oje in Osun.
More details soon
Six lecturers of the Osun State college of Education have been kidnaped.
Reports have it that the lecturers were kidnapped in Onikan Oje in Osun.
More details soon
President Muhammadu Buhari has urged his supporters not to panic, saying his return to power in 2019 is non-negotiable. Read more »
Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.
AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.