Africa Readies for Business Forum 2018 in Egypt

The Business Africa 2018 Forum in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, aims to foster greater regional integration through investments and cross border collaborations. This as Africa works on greater cooperation between African countries and easing the constraints that were present in the past.

The 2-day Forum which will take place on 8-9 December, will play host to nine heads of state, leading industrialists, former presidents,various government officials and business leaders. The Forum will also host the largest exhibition of African Investment Promotion Agencies. Key focus areas this year are women in business in Africa, and for the first time will also focus on young entrepreneurs.

Heba Salama, CEO of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa, COMESA, has said that by bringing the continent's leading business people and getting them to co-invest will only generate more economic activity between the regions and greater regional integration. She said "there are no stronger ties that bind two countries together than economic ones. And history has shown that no-one will invest in the continent until we start to do so ourselves".

The Forum now in its third year, is expected to be the biggest meeting of leaders from business and government to take place in Africa this year.