Somalia: New Turkish Ambassador to Somalia Presents Credentials to Foreign Minister

The new Republic of Turkey ambassador to the Federal Republic of Somalia has presented his diplomatic credentials on Tuesday.

Ambassador Mehmet Yilmaz was received by Somali foreign affairs minister Ahmed Isse Awad and other senior diplomats in the foreign affairs headquarters in the Somali capital.

The two diplomats briefly discussed issues of mutual interest to both friendly states and the increasing diplomatic and economic cooperation.

Ambassador Yilmaz thanked the warm welcome accorded to him and his team during the meeting and promised to strengthen the existing strong diplomatic ties between the two Muslim states.

Yilmaz replaced former ambassador Oglan Bekar who served for three years before end of his assignment month ago.

Ankara enjoys strong diplomatic, economic and defense cooperation with Somalia since the first high profile visit of Prime Minister Rajab Tayyip Erdogan now President on August 2011.

Since then it has refurbished Aden Abdulle International Airport, renovated main roads in the city, upgraded and manages the port of Mogadishu and opened biggest military academy to train Somali army.