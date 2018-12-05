Cameroon: Decentralisation - World Bank Defines Support Mechanisms

The Country Director of the financial institution presented them during an audience accorded her by the Minister of Decentralisation and Local Development, December 4, 2018.

Within the context of accelerating the process of decentralisation in Cameroon, the World Bank Group has outlined its mode of intervention to facilitate the policy. This was during an audience granted the Country Director, Elisabeth Huybens, and her delegation by the Minister of Decentralisation, Georges Elanga Obam, on December 4, 2018.

Speaking after the audience, Elisabeth Huybens stated that she held talks with the Minister on how the World Bank can assist Cameroon as concerns the policy of decentralisation. "We discussed with the Minister how the World Bank can support the Ministry in rolling out its very important mission which is to bring about regional decentralisation," she stated. Going by her statement shortly after the audience, the financial outfit will provide a comprehensive study which will elaborate the necessary modalities for effective decentralisation. "We are supporting the Ministry with a study that will help define how the regional councils will be created, resourced and their respective competences," she explained.

Elisabeth Huybens said she equally discussed with Minister Elanga Obam on how value added aspects can be created between the councils and existing regional administration as well as municipalities.