Sudan: Wali of N. Darfur Affirms Stability of Security Situations

Khartoum — Wali(governor) of North Darfur State, Al-Sharif Mohamed Abbad has underscored stability of security and political and security situations as well as waning of crimes in general in the State.

Abbad said in a statement he delivered before sitting of the Council of States which was chaired by the Deputy Chairman of the Council, Dr Mohamed Al-Amin Khalifa Tuesday the collection of firearms and unlicensed vehicles campaign led to security stability and decline of crime rates.

He underlined prevalence of peace culture in the State , stressing the state government keenness to continue collection of the remaining weapons.

The Wali of North Darfur reviewed in his statement the state government efforts in civil registration and economic fields/