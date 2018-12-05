Nigeria: Ekiti Lawyers Boycott Courts Over Colleague's Murder, Pensioners Seek Fayemi's Help

Ado-Ekiti — Ekiti State branch of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) has resolved to boycott the courts for one week over the murder of their member, Mr. Adeola Adebayo.

Adebayo was kidnapped on November 17, but his decomposed body was found on December 1, after a ransom amounting to millions of naira had reportedly been paid.

The murdered lawyer was the Secretary of NBA in Ikole Ekiti branch.

The lawyers conveyed the notice of boycott in a letter dated December 3, 2018 and signed by Secretary of the Joint Committee of Ekiti Bar, Mr. Temidayo Akeredolu.

The lawyers had on Monday marched to the governor's office, the Ekiti police command headquarters and the office of the Department of State Services (DSS) to deliver letters to the various authorities.

They called for the arrest and prosecution of the criminals responsible for the murder.

The boycott letter was addressed to the Chief Registrar, Ekiti State Judiciary, and copied to the chief judge, all judges, all magistrates and customary court presidents.

The letter titled: "Re: Kidnap and Eventual Killing of Adeola Adebayo, Notice of Boycott of all Courts in Ekiti State," explained that the action was "on the authorisation and approval of the Joint Committee of Ekiti Bar."

They disclosed that a street protest was organised on Monday "to request for immediate arrest and prosecution of the bloodthirsty harbingers of death who kidnapped and killed Adebayo."

The NBA said "all lawyers unanimously at a congress which took place after the protest, resolved to stay away/boycott all courts for one week, starting from the December 4, 2018."

Meanwhile, pensioners in the state have urged Governor Kayode Fayemi to intervene over the delay in pensions payment to its members.

This, they, said was worrisome despite introducing centralised payment for all pensioners in the state.

The retirees made the call under the aegis of Concerned Local Government Pensioners' Association of Nigeria.

They lauded the proposal to pay retirees from a central source, as a veritable way to curb corruption in the civil service.

According to them, through the process, retirees at the state and local government levels would be given equal attention, and receive their payments when conventional civil servants are being paid.

Fayemi had upon assumption of office promised to initiative centralised electronic payment to all pensioners in the state.

State Chairman of the group, Quadri Oguntuase and Secretary, Abiodun Agboola, told newsmen in Ado Ekiti yesterday that they found it disheartening that his members were still not paid the November pensions.

Oguntuase expressed sadness that many of their members who are on drugs cannot afford their medicare, due to acute financial problems.