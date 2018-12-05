Nigeria: Forbes Releases List of Most Powerful Women in Entertainment 2018

Forbes has released its list of Most Powerful Women in Entertainment for the year 2018.

The list spans Hollywood, music and publishing with women who have done remarkably well in the year in review making the cut.

From Beyonce to Shonda Rhimes, check out the full list below,

1. Oprah Winfrey

Media mogul

2. Shari Redstone

Vice Chair, CBS & Viacom

3. Bonnie Hammer, Chair

NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment

4. Donna Langley

Chair, Universal Pictures

5. Anna Wintour

Artistic Director, Conde Nast

6. Beyoncé

Singer

7. Dana Walden,

Chairman, Disney TV Studios and ABC Entertainment

8. Katharine Viner

Editor-in-Chief, Guardian

9. Taylor Swift

Singer

10. Zanny Minton Beddoes

Editor-in-Chief, The Economist

11. Kathleen Kennedy

President, Lucasfilm

12. Shonda Rhimes

Showrunner

13. Arianna Huffington

Founder & CEO, Thrive Global

14. Serena Williams

Tennis player

15. Shobhana Bhartia

Chair, HT Media

16. Priyanka Chopra

Actress