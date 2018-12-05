Nigeria: Forbes Releases List of Most Powerful Women in Entertainment 2018

Forbes has released its list of Most Powerful Women in Entertainment for the year 2018.
The list spans Hollywood, music and publishing with women who have done remarkably well in the year in review making the cut.
From Beyonce to Shonda Rhimes, check out the full list below,
1. Oprah Winfrey
Media mogul
2. Shari Redstone
Vice Chair, CBS & Viacom
3. Bonnie Hammer, Chair
NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment
4. Donna Langley
Chair, Universal Pictures
5. Anna Wintour
Artistic Director, Conde Nast
6. Beyoncé
Singer
7. Dana Walden,
Chairman, Disney TV Studios and ABC Entertainment
8. Katharine Viner
Editor-in-Chief, Guardian
9. Taylor Swift
Singer
10. Zanny Minton Beddoes
Editor-in-Chief, The Economist
11. Kathleen Kennedy
President, Lucasfilm
12. Shonda Rhimes
Showrunner
13. Arianna Huffington
Founder & CEO, Thrive Global
14. Serena Williams
Tennis player
15. Shobhana Bhartia
Chair, HT Media
16. Priyanka Chopra
Actress