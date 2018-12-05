South Africa: 15 Arrested After Global Citizen Festival Violence, Says Cele

Fifteen people have been arrested and 50 cases reported as a result of crimes committed after "unforeseen circumstances" at the star-studded Global Citizen festival in Soweto, Police Minister Bheki Cele said on Wednesday.

Of those, six people have appeared in court after allegations of theft and common assault during chaos at a nearby Sasol garage which people flocked to after the event's end.

Cele said there was a plan in place, and meetings beforehand with 260 police officers and eight private security companies present.

What they did not expect was the "total collapse" of traffic management, which saw people flocking beyond the perimeter of the policing plan and, problems with cellphone network.

"We dispute the narrative that no police members were on sight," Cele rallied.

There were also 24 mobile phone thefts reported, as were three assault cases, two for armed robbery, six for general theft and one hijacking.

More to follow.

