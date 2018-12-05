Africa: Ethiopian to Connect L.A., Addis Through Togo

Ethiopian Airlines is set to begin flights that connect Los Angeles with Addis Ababa through the West African city of Lomé, Togo.

The flight to Addis Abeba will continue from Tokoin Airport in the capital of Togo.

To serve such a line, airlines should get the fifth-freedom right that allows an airline to carry revenue traffic between foreign countries as a part of services connecting the airline's own country.

Ethiopian Airlines will make Los Angeles the only West-Coast gateway in the United States with non-stop service to Africa. The inaugural flight is scheduled for December 17, 2018.

With the launch of the new route, LA will become one of the only two airports in the world to serve six continents with non-stop flights, joining London-Heathrow in this distinction.