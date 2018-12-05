Tanzania: Yanga Coach Lauds Players' Composure

YOUNG Africans Head Coach Mwinyi Zahera said positive mentality among his players is what enables them to do well in the ongoing Mainland Premier League campaign.

Yanga came from behind to post a 3-1 victory against hosts Tanzania Prisons in a fire skirmish match played at Sokoine Memorial Stadium in Mbeya on Monday, thereby extending their Premier League's unbeaten run to 14 matches, while at the same time maintaining the pilot with 38 points.

It was Ibrahim Ajib, who netted the equaliser for the visitors, cancelling out Jumanne Elfadhili's opener for Tanzania Prisons, before substitute Amis Tambwe hit twice to drive his side to a hard-earned victory from the difficult Southern Highlands region venue.

The defeat, however, was a thorn-in-fresh for Tanzania Prisons who still remain bottom of the log hence making a poor start of their season.

In his post-match interview, joy-tearful Zahera said brilliance and positive mentality is their number one secret to win matches.

"As a club, we are going through difficult period financially but that does not stop us to register remarkable results. Even God is helping us a lot during our games," Zahera said.

With a series of good away results the Congolese-born coach has had with Yanga, his sentiments that he enjoys much playing away games due to lack of pressure than home encounters. It's slowly paying testimony for him even though there is a long way to go before the league ends.

On his part, Tanzania Prisons Assistant Coach Suma Ado said his side needs to make new signings this mini-transfer window to strengthen the squad.

"We approached the match with a winning mindset but our defence was badly exposed in the second half after losing discipline and concentration leading to concede three easy goals hence we must get new players," he said.

Meanwhile, Yanga first-choice goalkeeper Benno Kakolanya has shrugged off rumours that he is on the verge to join their traditional rivals Simba SC.

Kakolanya has been sidelined for his club for four matches forcing the club to use third-choice keeper Ramadhani Kabwili between the posts, who has lately positively established himself to win trust of the club's supporters.

"Currently, there are some issues we need to solve with Yanga before I can get back to the usual business. They owe me a four-month unpaid salary and in such scenario, how can you give it all to the team when you lack basic needs for your family,?" Kakolanya asked.

He added that he has never talked with the management of Simba regarding a possible move to the Msimbazi Street club, insisting that he is still a Yanga player at the moment.