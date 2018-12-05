Sudan: World Bank funds water projects in North Kordofan State

Al-Obied — The Groundwater drilling operations have begun in selected communities of the World Bank-Funded Social Safety Net Project for Livelihood Projects in North Kordofan State.

The Coordinator of the Community Support Unit in the State Dr. Hafiz Haji Makki said, in a statement to SUNA, that this work was one of the priorities of the programs that enhance the work of the project in the targeted communities in the state.

Dr. Makki said that the water projects would be accompanied by productive projects in the field of horticulture to produce vegetables for the beneficiaries of the project implemented by the World Bank in the state within the context of poverty alleviation through the ownership of the means of production that contribute to the improvement of household income and livelihoods.