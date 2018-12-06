Tunisia: Climate Change Focus - Tunisia Coastline in Need of Climate Cash Boost

Photo: UNDP Tunisia

Twenty years ago Tunisian fishermen were able to fish octopus off the coast, but changes to the climate mean that is no longer possible.

Efforts to mobilize the cash needed to ensure that climate change does not lead to the irreversible damage of Tunisia's coastline are being undertaken by the North African country's government, with the support of the UN Development Programme (UNDP).

Tunisia's extensive coastal areas are a crucial part of its economy providing tourist dollars and opportunities for income-generating activities like fishing.

However, a rise in the sea level, coastal erosion and an increase in the temperature of fishing waters caused by climate change are threatening habitats vital for both human activity and marine biodiversity.

The government is now working with UNDP to secure the investment for coastal defence and other climate adaptation interventions, while regulating development in delicate and exposed coastal regions.

Source: UN News Center