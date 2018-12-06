Nigerians React to Jimmy Kimmel's Clone Joke

Nigeria's president, Muhammadu Buhari, has been the subject of the global comedy and media outlets the past few days.

This is because of the doppelganger story propagated by the pro-Biafran leader, Nnamdi Kanu which has become mainstream and accepted by a number of Nigerians.

Some have also claimed that the pictures surfacing the internet have confirmed the allegations of the Biafran Leader.

Since then, Buhari has become the subject of Nigerian media, several international media outfits such as Washington Post, entertainment site NowThis, and more recently, US comedian Jimmy Kimmel.

In this regard, Abike Dabiri, Senior Special Assistant on Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora took it as a joke:

Cracking up on @JimmyKimmelLive joke on the issue of @MBuhari cloning. Jimmy is a comedian . His source of livelihood. The joke is 👎to the stupidly of even believing in the cloning narrative at all , not on PMB @Omojuwa @segalink . Won't waste energy on this . That's all

-- Abike Dabiri-Erewa (@abikedabiri) December 5, 2018

The people that started this rumor are finally making my fellow country men believe our president is a clone. Yall bought into this propaganda and its working.. what a pity.. The level of illiteracy in this country is finally getting exposed. #Shame

-- ... (@bebeyolla) December 4, 2018

But some Nigerians are of the opinion that this would have not been the same reaction if it were done by a Nigerian comedian:

I'm glad the joke was taken on a lighter note without hatred most probably because it came from a Westerner. Imagine the kind of hatred it would have attracted if done by Nigerians just to show how much the President don't value talking to Citizens he is Demanding VOTES from. https://t.co/3E7fs5HeUD

-- SEGA L'éveilleur®🚨 (@segalink) December 5, 2018

I guess only a test will prove that. That response given is expected of a clone truly. However I am considering comments by one governor who said if I talk, Nigerians will bring down Aso Rock in 24 hours. Is that a clue to what is known? Lol.

-- Moe Anthonie (@moetonie) December 4, 2018

This is so embarrassing. We don't deserve this. https://t.co/Ugn9ZqlXmO

-- Simi (@SympLySimi) December 4, 2018

Some see it as it is, a comedy:

We need a Revenue percentage back from the Comedy Tourism we are providing the world. 😃😃😃

-- E.J "Deji Adeyanju" Alozie-Nwagboso (Ebube Agu) (@Enwagboso) December 4, 2018

Well... He said he's the Original one! 🤣

-- Harrison Akadidi™ (@HarrisonAkadidi) December 4, 2018