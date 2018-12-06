Nigeria: No Plan for Mass Retirement of Staff - NNPC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said there was no plan to carry out mass retirement of staff.

The Group Managing Director of the corporation, Dr. Maikanti Baru, gave the assurance on Wednesday at a programme tagged "CS Connect", organized by its Corporate Services Autonomous Business Units (ABU) to showcase the corporation's products and services to the public.

In a keynote address at the event, the GMD charged the management and staff of the Corporation to go about their duties and continue to give their best to the corporation and ignore the rumours of sack.

According to a statement by the spokesman of the NNPC, Ndu Ughamadu, the NNPC GMD explained that the recent retirement of some staff following the last management promotion exercise was restricted to those who had been performing below par, stressing that "they were a disincentive to those remaining in the system and it was only appropriate to disengage them to allow some fresh air for others to rise".

Baru harped on the need for staff to be law-abiding, resourceful and disciplined, and urged staff "to come up with innovative ideas and best-in-class practices to reposition the Corporation and sustain our pride of place in the national economy as we strive for global recognition".