Rwanda: Early Exit for APR in CAF Champions League

Rwandan champions APR were hammered 3-1 by Tunisia's Club Africain to suffer an early - preliminary round - exit from the 2018/2019 CAF Champions League at Stade Olympique de Rades on Tuesday.

The two sides played out a goalless draw in the first-leg encounter at Kigali Stadium last Wednesday.

The military side were in the commanding position until the 63rd minute when Ghanaian forward Derick Sasraku restored Club Africain's lead with a fabulous header after Muhadjiri Hakizimana had equalized from the spot in the 26th minute.

Bilel Khefifi netted the opener to put the hosts ahead with an effortless finish after 13 minutes following Fitina Omborenga's defensive howler that left keeper Yves Kimenyi helpless with unmarked striker Khefifi in a one-on-one duel.

APR's hopes for a ticket to the first round were shuttered in the 68th minute after defender Emmanuel Imanishimwe scored an own-goal while trying to clear Al Abdi's curling cross.

The Azam Rwanda Premier League heavyweights have failed to impress in continental competitions despite dominating the domestic scene where they have won 18 league titles and 9 Peace Cups in the last 23 years.

