Rwanda, Russia Agree on Peaceful Use of Atomic Energy

Rwanda and Russia have signed an inter-governmental cooperation agreement on the use of atomic energy for peaceful purposes, according to a statement released by the government.

The agreement was signed on Wednesday in the capital Moscow during the visit to Russia by a Rwandan delegation led by Infrastructure Minister Claver Gatete.

The deal was signed between Gatete and Alexey Likhachev, the Director General of the State Atomic Energy Corporation (ROSATOM) - a state owned firm.

According to the statement, the Agreement creates a solid basis for the establishment of a Center for Nuclear Science and Technology in Rwanda for peaceful purposes as a basis for social economic transformation of the country through modernization of several vital sectors of the economy.

Among other sectors where atomic energy could be applied are agriculture, health, pharmaceuticals and industry, geology and mining, environment, and electricity generation.

The agreement also prescribes cooperation in such areas as fundamental and applied research in the field of peaceful atom.

The two countries also plan to create working groups for implementation of specific projects and scientific research, carry out exchange of experts, organize seminars and conferences, according to a statement.

Russia is among the leading producers of nuclear energy in the world.