Nigeria: 'Watching Wizkid Perform Is a Dream Come True' - Grammy Award Winner Coldplay

At the recently concluded Global Citizen Festival in South Africa, Nigeria's very own Wizkid gave a spectacular performance which has got people including Coldplay's lead singer and seven-time Grammy Award winner, Chris Martin praises his performance.

Perhaps, his highlight was when he did a live performance of his 2015 hit track Ojuelegba off his sophomore studio album "Ayo (Joy)." This performance had some people attest that this is the best rendition of Ojuelegba.

Wizkid's Ojuelegba never sounded so sweeter

-- ᴏᴋᴀfᴏʀ ᴜᴄʜᴇɴɴᴀ ᴏʟᴜᴡᴀfᴇᴍɪ (@Uchekush_) December 5, 2018

Coldplay's lead singer and pianist, Chris Martin described watching Wizkid perform as "a dream come true". He also mentioned that he cried as a fan.

"Watching Wizkid perform is a dream come true, which made me cry." - Chris Martin, Lead Singer and Pianist of Coldplay and a 7-time Grammy winner.

-- Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) December 5, 2018

He is not the only one to feel this way. Alicia Keys once put up a video of her dancing to the song. Rihanna also played the song at her Fenty Beauty runway show.

Wizkid is listed as one of the features in the Global Citizen EP alongside Tiwa Savage, Pharell Williams, Cassper Nyovest and renowned artistes from across the world.