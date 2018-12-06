Nigeria: Buhari Returns After Four Days in Poland

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja after attending the United Nations Climate Conference (COP24) in Katowice, Poland.

President Buhari, who left Abuja on Saturday for Poland to attend the 24th session of the Climate Change Conference known as (COP24), had been on his way back.

Mr. Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, said in a statement on Friday that COP24, under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), would hold from December 2-4, 2018 in the Polish city of Katowice.

The Summit, held at the International Conference Centre (MCK) and the adjacent Spodek Arena in Katowice, was convened under the presidency of Poland.

Participants finalised the rules for implementation of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change under the Paris Agreement Work Programme (PAWP) - the rule book for implementation.

President Buhari delivered a statement that highlighted Nigeria's commitment to addressing climate change by implementing the goals set out in its National Determined Contributions.

He also stated Nigeria's readiness to work with international partners to reverse the negative effects of climate change in Africa and the world over.