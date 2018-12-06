Mozambique: Police Swap Grey for Blue Uniforms

Maputo — Marracuene (Mozambique), 5 Dec (AIM) - The Mozambican police force now has a new, blue uniform, replacing the familiar grew uniform.

President Filipe Nyusi launched the new uniform on Tuesday during the closing ceremony of a basic police training course in Marracuene district, about 30 kilometres north of Maputo.

He hoped that the new uniform, rather than just a simple change of clothing, would be seen as a rebirth of the police, which should be increasingly close to the communities. Those who wear the uniform should be proud to be members of the police, he said. A member of the police force "is a patriot who defends citizens", Nyusi declared.

He warned the graduates from the police course never to wear the uniform to obtain personal benefits. Instead they should strictly observe professional ethics and police doctrine.

Nyusi reminded them that corruption has stained the image of the police force, contradicting the oath that policemen swear on joining the force.

"The uniform should not be worn in order to extort or threaten citizens", the President said. "When he sees a policemen, a citizens should feel calm and at peace. Corruption corrodes the basis of the police system, and affects the trust which should crown the relationship between the police and the people".

Nyusi expected to see all forms of corruption eradicated from the police. "I urge you to be implacable against corruption", he urged the graduates. "You should prevent it, denounce and apply the most severe measures whenever this crime is committed".

He urged all those who completed the course to comply to the full with the oath they took before the national flag. They should fight intransigently against crime, and against the traffic accidents that spill so much blood on Mozambican roads, Nyusi declared.

As from now, all police agents are forbidden from wearing the old, grey uniforms. It was already known that some of these uniforms had fallen into the wrong hands, and anyone claiming to be a policeman who is wearing the grey uniform can safely be assumed to be a criminal.

Over 2,000 new police agents graduated from the course, which began in April and had a pass rate of 98 per cent.