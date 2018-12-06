Tanzania: PM Warns Public Against Misuse of ICT

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has warned individuals bent on misusing Information Communication Technology (ICT), insisting that such individuals will not be spared by the law.

The prime minister issued the warning on Wednesday in Dar es Salaam during an event to hand over awards to winners of Huawei ICT Competition held in Dar es Salaam.

The Prime Minister said the third phase government led by President John Magufuli was all out to prioritize the use of ICT to enhance transparency, accountability and efficiency in the daily performance of government activities.

He said the major objective of ICT was to simplify activity performance, exchange and share information and increase productivity, all of which contribute to improvement in individual income, job creation and reduction of poverty.

"I strongly warn all individuals who have been abusing ICT.

For instance, there are a few individuals out there who have been misusing social networks.

It is important for everyone to use ICT for developmental issues. Those who abuse it should be ready to face the wrath of the law, "he said.